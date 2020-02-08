$79.91 Million in Sales Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) will report $79.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.12 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $69.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year sales of $276.70 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.90 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $326.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $5.41 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

