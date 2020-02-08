8,333 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

