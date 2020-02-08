8,827 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.