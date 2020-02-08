Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Aaron’s stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

