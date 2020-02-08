Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $919.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.