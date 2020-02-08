Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADUS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.71.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

