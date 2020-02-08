ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

