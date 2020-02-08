Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NYSE ADNT opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $53,060,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,489,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

