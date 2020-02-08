Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Adient have outpformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped the company create a strong market position. It also continues to evaluate options to refinance the existing credit facilities for longer-term financial flexibility. The company is also making efforts to stabilize its business which is likely to improve performance. However, the firm’s heavy foreign sales mix exposes it to global economic slowdown. Sagging foreign sales and production are expected to adversely impact Adient's foreign revenue mix. Passenger car sales in Europe and China are weak amid economic weakness and so is the demand for Adient’s products. Its high leverage is also a cause of concern. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

NYSE ADNT opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,489,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 102,333 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $53,060,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

