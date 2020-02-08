Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

AGIO opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 548,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

