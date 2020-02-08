Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $30.28. Aimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 112,531 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

