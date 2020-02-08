Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.15.

Albemarle stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

