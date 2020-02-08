Alexander Brackenridge Sells 2,328 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equity Residential stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 65.04%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

