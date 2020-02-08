Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALYA opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.41 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 205,560 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

