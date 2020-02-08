Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

