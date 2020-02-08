Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

In other news, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,379.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $219,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,914.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $2,137,134. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.