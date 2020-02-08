Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

