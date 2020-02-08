Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

