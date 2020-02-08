Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $52.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $61.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

