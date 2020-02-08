Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $167.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.38.

AYX opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

