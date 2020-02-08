AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $307.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $745,730. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,911,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

