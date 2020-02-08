Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

