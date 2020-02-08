Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.90.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $175.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

