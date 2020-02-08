Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Elizabeth A. Mccague Buys 2,440 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABCB opened at $41.12 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

