Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.08 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

