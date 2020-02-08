Analysts Offer Predictions for Medallia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDLA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $428,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $4,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $709,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $2,624,210.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,395,642.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

