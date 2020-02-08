Analyzing Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) & Its Peers

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is one of 36 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Piper Sandler Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 14.18% 8.39% Piper Sandler Companies Competitors 12.37% 23.73% 7.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million $111.71 million 11.57 Piper Sandler Companies Competitors $7.01 billion $1.09 billion 15.55

Piper Sandler Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Piper Sandler Companies Competitors 589 1960 1845 97 2.32

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 31.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies rivals beat Piper Sandler Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.