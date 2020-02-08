Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.30. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 3,496,637 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $40,222,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $12,309,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.