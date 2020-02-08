AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $230.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE:AON opened at $230.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16. AON has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $230.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,069,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

