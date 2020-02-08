Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 49852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.