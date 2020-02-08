Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 98888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.