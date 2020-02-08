Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.