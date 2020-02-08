Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSE:CPE opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

