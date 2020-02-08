Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $47.33 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.