Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,672 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.