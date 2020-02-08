Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,167 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 899.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

BDC opened at $51.55 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.