Arizona State Retirement System Sells 21,747 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,747 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Matson worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $175,411.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

