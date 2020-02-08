Arizona State Retirement System Sells 22,213 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

