Arizona State Retirement System Sells 43,209 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth $167,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

