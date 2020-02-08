Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,861 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $15.31 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

