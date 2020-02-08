Arlen Dale Nordhagen Buys 390 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 390 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.97 per share, with a total value of $13,638.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.