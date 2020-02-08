ARMOUR Residential REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

