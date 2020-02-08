Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.27, approximately 12,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

