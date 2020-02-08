Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after buying an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.