Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires Shares of 10,572 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

