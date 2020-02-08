Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires Shares of 4,900 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.11, a PEG ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

