Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires Shares of 9,328 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,328 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 43,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $116.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $95.14 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.