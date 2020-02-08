Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 35,903 BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

MFL opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

