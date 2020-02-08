Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 4,325 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after buying an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Shares of BABA opened at $216.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.16.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

