Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $1.71 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $66.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.